HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a memory that many of us cherish, receiving our first bike.

For the second year, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi (BGCCM) and the community helped give away bikes to members from age five up to 18-years-old.

There were various style bikes, colors and choices to choose from.

“Kids [being] active, kids riding around. That was something we’ve been seeing less of lately, so it was something we just wanted to bring back,” said Ison Harris Jr., Chief Operations Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi.

“We’re last on a lot of things. Whatever part the Boys & Girls Club can do with that, that is the reason why we have our ‘Good Stuff’ kiosk store with the fresh fruits and vegetables. This is just a part of it, making sure that we help with that,” said Naomi Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of BGCCM.

Roughly 80 bikes were given away to a member of the Boys & Girls Club at the West Capitol Street location.

The bike drive is part of a collaborative effort with the Good Men Golf Association, Jackson Area Credit Union, and others.