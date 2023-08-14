HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – You’ve probably heard the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child.”

One mentoring program, which was created during the pandemic in Hinds County, has evolved to provide support to young men as they transition into adulthood. Hinds County Justice Court Judge Kenny Lewis runs the mentoring program with his wife, Vickie.

“I stand before them so they won’t ever have to stand before me. That’s where it was born from,” he explained.

Alex Jefferson, a mentee, said he was getting into fights at school. Lewis’ encouraging words helped him stay on the right track.

“He needed someone to talk to, that could maybe help him with some of the things he was experiencing that he didn’t feel comfortable talking to me about,” said Floresa Minor, Jefferson’s mother.

“When I saw him, it really brightened up my day. It made me feel like I had somebody I can lean on,” said Jefferson.

Like all teenagers, Braeden Donaldson, another mentee, went through his own insecurities. His dream is to go pro on the football field.

“People made fun of me a lot, but now if somebody talks about my height, I’m like, ‘Okay.’ I’m still a good enough height to do what I want to do in my life,” said Donaldson.

He said Lewis taught him how to obey the law, and his confidence also grew.

“My husband, we give them the great advice we give them. Sometimes when he (Lewis) comes along and states the same thing in a different way, he hears it,” explained Stacey Donaldson, Donaldson’s mother.

According to Hinds County officials, there are about 800 males in the Hinds County Detention Center. Of that, 90% are African American men.

Lewis is working to curb that number in and out of the courtroom. He visits schools, community gatherings, and churches to mentor the young men. Over the years, he’s reached hundreds, even going across state lines to offer his services.