RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Metro area students are collecting items for tornado victims in Rolling Fork and surrounding areas.

The school community near and far is banding together after powerful storms ravaged Mississippi.

“Whenever something like this happens, when tragedy happens, we try to make sure we jump in and help serve others,” said Bryan Marshall, head principal of Brandon High School.

The path of destruction left behind by an EF4 tornado on March 24 will forever be engraved in the minds of Mississippians.

“I was shocked at how much it messed up things,” said Brooks Bishop, a student at Germantown Middle School.

Donations of everyday essentials are being collected in the Pearl Public School District and Madison County Schools to help those affected by the recent tornadoes get back on their feet.

“It’s a family thing. We want to take care of not only the citizens of Mississippi, but our families, the families of our students,” said Amy Burns, Key Club sponsor and Brandon High School teacher.

In Rankin County at Brandon High, a group of teachers are spearheading multiple clubs doing their part amid the devastation.

“It was just on my heart this weekend to help,” said Shalonda Hawkins, Beta Club sponsor and Brandon High School teacher.

Over at Germantown Middle School, this group of eighth graders show what it means for a community to come together.

“We may not have a lot, but just to see that people are contributing to others who we really don’t know is a really great thing,” said Miracle Thompson, a Germantown Middle School student.

Large quantities of food, clothing and shoes are pouring in, along with blankets, pallets of donated first aid kits, toiletries and more.

“It says a lot about our school, how much we’re a family here,” said Kylee Love.

Items will be collected through the week and taken to where they’re needed most.

“It means a lot for me to be helping out, to show that we care, that we’re not selfish as a community, as a society,” said Erin Martin, a Germantown Middle School student.

The Magnolia State is helping one another, remaining Mississippi strong.

“They are our neighbors, and we are resilient neighbors,” said Jennifer O’Neal, Paws for a Cause sponsor and Brandon High School teacher.

Germantown Middle School is collecting additional items for a local church to take to the hardest hit areas.