FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mustard Seed in Flowood is kicking off its annual “Squeeze the Day” event. Proceeds help the seedsters continue classes, participate in events along with continuing the live and thrive on their 13-acre campus.

The month-long event in April helps raise funds for the Christian community for adults with developmental disabilities.

This is the third year going strong of the Mustard Seed’s fundraiser. Watkins Construction and Roofing along with Chunky Dunks are some of several sponsors that help the seedsters out.

“We are crazy about the Mustard Seed. Our company definitely has a heart, and we’re so excited to be back for a third year in a row,” said Wendy Hutchins with Watkins Construction and Roofing.

The funds help keep activities like Fun Fridays going.

“My favorite Fun Friday is to go bowling, golf. The classes are easy. We take different classes like sign language and fitness.”

The Mustard Seed also displays a unique gift shop on campus, offering a wide selection of one-of-a-kind ceramics crafted by the talented seedsters.

“Twenty-five percent of our yearly earnings come from the gift shop. That’s a big chunk in the grand scheme of things,” said Mustard Seed Director of Enterprise Jayme Whittington.

The community is encouraged to “squeeze the day” by creating their own lemonade stands.

“If you’ve never been to our campus, come take a tour to see first-hand how amazing our seedsters are,” said Mustard Seed Director of Community Relations Andi Cruthirds.

The final Squeeze the Day fundraiser wraps up on May 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Mustard Seed campus.

Register a lemonade stand on the Mustard Seed’s website. Use #SqueezetheDayfortheseedsters to show how you’re rocking your stand for a good cause.

This year, the Mustard Seed opened a second gift shop. It’s open for business in Ridgeland at 115 North Wheatley Street.