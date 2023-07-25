RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Old Town Middle School’s Technology Student Association (TSA) shined at this year’s Tech Bowl.

The team, consisting of 30 students, placed second in the national and were also finalists in Leadership Strategies, finishing ninth. This year’s competition was held in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I was hoping that we would. I was just very shocked that we did, but I am very excited about it,” said Tammy King, the lead advisor for the TSA at the Ridgeland school. She has been leading the Titans TSA team for at least a decade.

Students participated in contests ranging from engineering challenges, leadership and personal and professional development.

The school’s principal, Levi Robinson, couldn’t be more proud of the Titan team.

“They are definitely deserving of all the honors they received. I’m looking forward to them going even further next year,” he said.

The recognition was emotional for Makesha Page-Russell. Now an advisor, her journey with TSA began in junior high.

“Old Town is representing. Mississippi is representing. Everybody thinks Mississippi is nobody, like they don’t win. So, for us to come out on top is amazing,” Page-Russell said.

This year’s win was a culmination of years of hard work.