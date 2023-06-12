JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Operation Shoestring Summer Camp is underway in Jackson. This year, there is a heavier emphasis on exploring science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The camp lasts for six weeks. More than 160 kindergarten through seventh grade students are able to continue their education beyond the school walls.

The free program runs mostly through donations and grants. Coordinator Lakesha Partee said this is the first year that they’re offering summer camp again to middle schoolers.

Partee said their focus is not only on academics, but the personal growth of the children, too.

“Those different skills, such as communication, problem solving, creative thinking. Those things are important right now,” she said.

Some of the children have attended the camp since they were little.

The summer program is also offering two weeks of swimming lessons, thanks to some local organizations, including 100 Black Men of Jackson.

“I don’t know how to swim. I think it’s one of those things we overlook. It’s very important. You hear a lot about children drowning. We just want to make sure our children know the basics of swimming,” said Partee.

She said they plan to extend the swimming lessons during the school year.

Operation Shoestring will wrap up the last day of summer school on Thursday, July 13.