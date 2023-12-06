RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Emily Reeves jumped on the opportunity to use artificial intelligence (AI) in the classroom this year.

She says introducing ChatGPT to her English II and English III students has been a seamless process, so far. She decided to embrace AI instead of being afraid of it.

“Especially now with the way education is changing, we as educators need to be ahead of the curve,” said Reeves.

Superintendent Chris Chism says he’s been traveling to districts statewide to talk about how to navigate AI in schools.

“This is the first language model that we have, and that’s what’s changed the game with this,” said Superintendent Chism. “Something that would take us hours can be put together in less than 30 seconds.”

Teachers and staff say they’re also teaching students how to use AI ethically. The idea is to help students generate new ideas with AI tools.

“It’s about teaching students how to be stewards and not abusers of the technology,” said Reeves.

Looking ahead, Reeves says she would like to use AI in the English III levels as a research tool.

“Your first time writing a reference page or works cited page might not go over well, but we take that and we transfer that into ChatGPT,” she said. “It’s a conversation about, well that wasn’t italicized when you wrote it, but they italicized it here, why? It encourages them to go down this journey of, why did they do that?”