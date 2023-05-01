PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl Public School District Superintendent Chris Chism began an initiative called, “Caught Doing Something Good,” which recognizes those who go above and beyond in the school system.

Chism said he wanted to recognize as many staff in the district as possible who go above and beyond.

Each week, staff at the main office drop in to surprise those who have been recognized with a goody bag and their anonymous letters that describe how they made a lasting impact.

The act of kindness and recognition goes a long way for the Pearl Pirates, and it sets an example for the young scholars.

The initiative not only recognizes educators, but also bus drivers and other staff members districtwide.

“The biggest reaction I’ve got is from the community at large,” said Chism.

He said they have received an outpouring of support from the community with donors pitching in to help fund the gifts that are given away.

“It’s really been the highlight of my week. Every single week,” the superintendent said.

Anyone can submit a nomination on the district’s website. The initiative has received hundreds of nominations.