PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pearl Junior High School teacher took the trip of a lifetime to Egypt, but there was a twist. She packed her sixth-grade students’ artwork to take with her over the Christmas break to showcase.

Vashti Graham’s recent trip to Egypt wasn’t like any ordinary trip.

“That was just an awesome experience. My sister and I held up their artwork in traveling through the pyramid,” said the sixth-grade art teacher.

Graham is going into her third year of teaching art at Pearl Junior High School. She thought of the idea to take at least 100 of her students’ artwork along for the ride.

“I learned about the pharaohs and that they make paper out of leaves,” said Akenzi Anthony, a student.

“It was my first time seeing how the inside of a pyramid looks,” said Omarion Fletcher, a student.

This creative assignment is just one of many.

“I really like when we do artwork, paint and clay,” said one of Graham’s students.

For students like Addie Anderson, it offers an opportunity for self-expression.

“I based it off a female pharaoh because I like that not all pharaohs are men. Some are women. It makes it seem like women are also very strong,” she said.

“It made me feel very proud because she’s an awesome teacher,” said Harley Macon, a student.

“She inspired me to keep doing artwork,” said Mikayla Ramirez, a student.

The entire school also offers a pen pal program in Nigeria where students create different artwork for their friends in South Africa.