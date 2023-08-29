RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – School leaders are putting the ‘Science of Reading’ into practice at Rankin County School District. By the end of the year, all K-8 teachers will be trained on implementing the approach into their classroom. The goal is to have students walk away knowing how to read.

Angy Graham, Academics Executive Director of RCSD says especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, they noticed not all kids walked away with the ability to read and understand what they were reading.

The science of reading is a structured approach that focuses on read-alouds, conversations, a more hands-on practice, according to Dr. Melissa McCray, Director of Elementary Curriculum Instruction and Professional Development at RCSD.

“It’s just a tremendous change for us and we’re over the moon and excited about it,” said Dr. McCray.

Superintendent of Rankin County School District, Dr. Scott Rimes credits his hardworking team.

“My leadership team has done a great job implementing it,” said Dr. Rimes.

Graham adds, “Regardless of where they are coming from, or the support or lack of support they may have at home for a variety of reasons, it’s our job to teach them.”