CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – For this week’s Cool Schools, we’re spotlighting Barbara Green.

Ready to go in her bright yellow vest and stop sign paddle, there’s nothing stopping Green. She’s a crossing guard for Sumner Hill Jr. High School and Clinton Christian Academy.

She said she enjoying greeting the parents and students in the morning and afternoons on her shift, and Green always makes sure it’s with a smile.

“I love people, and if I can do something to make their day happy, then that makes me happy,” said Green.

Her priority, though, is making sure the students get to class safely and reminding drivers to slow down in school zones.

Green has been a crossing guard with the City of Clinton for at least a decade now.

She is a proud alumni of Sumner Hill Jr. High. She recently attended her fourth class reunion and said she had a blast.