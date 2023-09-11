WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Second graders in Ms. Kristy Gross’ class at Sherman Avenue Elementary crafted their own works of art for Career Day. Putting paintbrush to canvas, students created things that brought them joy, such as a family portrait, or what they felt like that day.

“Me playing my game,” said one student. Another went with, “Pete the cat!”

Terence James is the Director of Career & Technical Education at Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD). He said the goal is to expose students to a variety of career opportunities.

VWSD offers the following three career academies: ACME (Architecture, Construction, Mechatronics, and Engineering), CAB (Communication, Arts and Business), and HHS (Health and Human Services).

“We want to make certain they go into the career that best suits them,” said James. He said he wishes he knew about the different career paths before he went on to college.

On this particular day, students focused on CAB, with an emphasis in the Arts. In the future, James said they hope to include a maritime day.