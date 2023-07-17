JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may recognize Mississippi’s Alijah-Joye Major. The six-year-old has appeared in commercials with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) and recently competed for the title of Mississippi Elementary America First Grade in Little Rock, Arkansas.

She started competing in pageants at just six-months-old.

“My favorite part was when my mom held a big sign up for me. It made me so happy,” Alijah-Joye said.

“It’s all about her hearing me cheer her on. I think that makes her perform better,” said her mother, Joye Major.

Her grandfather wouldn’t miss the competition for the world. He made the trip from San Antonio, Texas.

“It was very personal to me because my dad was able to be there. Normally when we go to pageants, it’s just me and her. So, this one made it special,” said Joye Major.

The Casey Elementary student was proud to represent the Magnolia State, and it shows. The journey hasn’t been easy. Joye Major said she’s recently received backlash.

“People see you putting makeup on your child. You’re making them grow up, but I can assure you, Alijah is your normal first grader. When she’s not at a pageant, she does not have makeup on.”

Alijah-Joye was the only Mississippi contestant in the elementary school division to score in the top 10 of her age group.

She was crowned Miss Mississippi Elementary First Grade in November 2022.