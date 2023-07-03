JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Stewpot’s free summer camp is in full swing in Jackson

Yolanda Kirkland, director of Teen Services at Stewpot, said much of the staff comes back year after year for the event. Khalil Millsaps is one of them and serves as a counselor.

“We learn about different personalities. I’ve learned a lot about myself, too,” he said.

In the summer, the kids have an action-packed schedule, which includes skating, a field trip to a museum and a day in the park. This will be the first year that the camp is partnering with the Medgar Evers Library.

“There’s so many wonderful things to do in Jackson. We want to expose our kids to all of it,” said Kirkland.

According to Stewpot officials, most of the youth are considered “at-risk,” depending on the individual circumstances.

“We know a lot of things have been going on out there in the world and in our communities. We want to offer them a safe place,” Kirkland stated.

Alma Chambliss, a counselor, credits Stewpot for solidifying her dreams of becoming a kindergarten teacher.

‘Stewpot will always have a special place in my heart. How to work with kids, how to work with different people’s backgrounds and just being accepted,” Chambliss said.

Stewpot’s summer camp welcomed 110 kids in 2023. Camp officials ask for sponsorships to be able to run the free camp. If you would like to help, go to their website.