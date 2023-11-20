RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s crunch time for filling shoeboxes with gifts for this year’s Operation Christmas Child. Northwest Rankin High School is among the schools participating.

It’s a part of Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian relief organization’s efforts to spread a little holiday cheer for children around the world.

“Someone brought in 112 hairbrushes. They’re easy, we can throw them in the bags and they brought in all these stuffed bears,” said Senior Camryn Robertson. “We started during the ninth grade with COVID.”

It’s taken off over the years. This year, the goal is to fill upwards of 200 shoeboxes of joy.

“Usually it’s just the Fellowship of Christian Athletes that runs it. This year Beta Club, National Honor Society, student government, our work-based learning, we’ve been working to get all of them involved,” said Robertson.

