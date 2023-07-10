JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the age of technology that continues to grow and evolve, kids know how to swipe left and right, but they lack the hand strength to cut, write and draw.

One school official in Jackson created some easy and simple ways that can help your child build fine motor skills.

“I spent about $5.00 getting the playdough, clips. I had the tongs at home. Use what you got. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” said Jenny Blount. head of school at Mission First Early Learning Center.

Blount crafted individual handouts that you can print out for your kids. Any coloring sheet you have lying around works, too.

“Encourage your child to roll the balls to fill in the dots or fill in the eyes,” explained Blount.

Experts said it’s important for students to practice fine motor skills early on, which is important when kids enter kindergarten.

“Science tells us that a child that engages in play, they only need to do something six times. Whereas a child, who may be learning in passive learning, such as on an app or an iPad, they have to do that 60 times,” said Blount.

You can always adjust the skill level on any of the activities. A little encouragement also goes a long way.

Blount said you also want to change up the activity for your child every now and then, but keep it fun and engaging. To access any of the individual handouts, click here.