RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Tucked away in rural Rankin County, The Piney Woods School serves just under 100 students in grades 9-12th.

Every student that attends is offered a scholarship based on their financial need.

“Because we know the struggle that our local families in Mississippi are facing, we have offered them the largest amount of scholarship we have available,” said Tenisha Andrews, Director of Admissions at the Piney Woods School.

Roughly $3 million in scholarships is awarded annually in scholarship and financial aid awards.

Of that, Mississippi students are able to receive a $37,000 scholarship. That covers full tuition, room and board, according to Andrews.

Families are responsible for administrative fees.

Sophomore Micaela Campbell says she wanted a fresh start. “I came to this campus with a fresh mindset, just trying to do better for myself.”

Students hail from all over the country.

Elion Regassa, an international student from Ethiopia, says he followed in his brother’s footsteps, a current senior at Piney Woods. “For this big of a campus, every student has an opportunity to learn and their opinions are heard,” he said.

Chief of Staff Renee Tillman has seen the transformations of Piney Woods throughout the years.

“I remember when I came, the dorms had [payphones],” said Tillman, whose been on board for at least three decades.

The sprawling 2,000 acre campus is an independent, historically African American boarding school- complete with a rock garden, an instructional farm, including a number of lakes.

“We all live in the dorms together. If I need anything, I can go to my friends’ room,” said Makayla Warner.

“I was so dependent on my parents. When I came to Piney Woods, I am in charge of my own schoolwork. I wash my own clothes,” said Quantez Lewis of Byram.

Terica Phillips’ mom and sister graduated from Piney Woods.

“I wanted to take the honor and continue to build our name at Piney Woods,” said Phillips.

The Piney Woods School is a nonprofit, surviving on donations, and thanks to generous sponsors. In 2020, the Mississippi boarding school was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

“It turned out to be the best decision,” said Jacksonian Takira Adams.

Piney Woods also offers a post-grad program.

If you’d like to inquire about The Piney Woods School and their scholarship program, you can give them a call at (601) 845-2214.