CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Christian Academy (CCA) continued their traditional Veterans Day program on Friday, November 10.

“It’s always really special because I never know when he’s coming,” said Kylee Fullerton, an eighth grader.

Her uncle, Christopher Ward, is serving in the Air Force and is a part of the 172nd Airlift Wing. He attended the special day with his two nieces.

“These children are the most important thing in my family and in my life,” said Ward. “It’s wonderful to actually be a part of it.”

For many, Veterans Day is a deeply personal one.

“I have twin brothers that served. A brother-in-law that served in Iraq,” said Jessica Prevost, a science teacher at CCA.

“My grandfather is a veteran. I see all the sacrifices that went into it. I can really appreciate what they’ve done for our country,” said senior Nick Watson.

Generations of Americans came to show their gratitude.

“For this school to take time and honor all of the people that served our country is very special, and to teach our children how to do that,” said parent Tiffany Stevens.

The program included a special performance by the fifth and sixth graders.

“One of our key central themes of teaching our students and teaching the whole child is teaching about being a servant, having a servants heart,” said Principal Natalie King. “We can’t think of a better example besides Jesus than the soldier.”

CCA’s Veterans Day program started about 10 years ago.

“To be able to talk about God, for us to be able to pray, those things wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for our Veterans,” said Alisha Love, who leads the Veterans Program at CCA.