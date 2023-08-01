JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Landry Abercrombie and Drifton Shaw are two friends from Amite County, who have a need for speed on the racing track.

This week, they’re off to compete in what’s considered one of the biggest amateur motocross races of the year, taking their skills and challenges to the next level.

Abercrombie, 6, and Shaw, 8, have raced their way to the annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship by AMSOIL at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. This is an incredible opportunity for the pair of friends who met at the racetrack.

Racers enter a wide variety of classes and can start as young as four. Practice begins early in the year.

“I’ve been doing this since I was five, knowing that I was probably going to make it when I was young,” said Shaw, who is a student at the Amite School Center.

Shaw comes from a family of racers. His father, Jeremy, raced for some time, and his brother races.

The competition will wrap up on Saturday, August 5. Once the race is over, Abercrombie and Shaw will do it all over again, putting in the time to train on and off the track to qualify for next year’s competition.