RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two lucky seniors a Northwest Rankin High School are in Washington, D.C., to represent Mississippi for the 16th Annual Senate Youth Program.

Seniors Joshua Bowman and Nadia Harden will join U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) during the annual program.

Both were chosen among dozens of the state’s top student leaders to represent Mississippi.

“The email that we received was a little ominous. Then, we got the call. I was like, this is amazing,” said Harden.

The competitive program each years selects two outstanding high school students.

“When I heard the news, I was super excited just being an alternate. I didn’t get the whole thing but it’s still such a big honor,” said Sloan Berry, who was chosen as an alternate for Mississippi.

The students couldn’t be more excited, as they’ve been preparing for this exact moment, making the trip Saturday morning.

“I kind of talked about some of the issues we have in Mississippi and how our legislators handled those situations and what I would pull from that if I was a leader,” said Harden.

“I probably wanted to apply since sophomore year. I considered applying junior year, I just didn’t have time for it,” said Bowman.

The countless hours of work and dedication while juggling school leadership roles and extracurricular activities has paid off.

“I just want to say I’m really honored to have been chosen,” said Bowman.

“I’m looking forward to doing my best to be a representative on behalf of Mississippi,” said Harden.

In their time in D.C. this week, Harden and Bowman will go through a weeklong leadership program, afterward receiving a $10,000 undergraduate scholarship.

The program includes Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer and U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell.