WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two schools in the Vicksburg-Warren School District have earned the high honor of being named Legacy Schools.

Bovina Elementary School and Bowmar Avenue Elementary School have been named Leader in Me Legacy Schools.

“It’s an amazing feeling. We’ve worked for this over the last 10 years to get this recognition,” said Miki McCann, principal at Bovina Elementary.

The distinguished program was originally developed by a principal and teachers who wanted to provide students the tools to become leaders in the classroom and beyond the school walls.

Officials from FranklinCovey made the announcement during a field trip to Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg-Warren School District is the only district in the world to have two Legacy Schools. Officials said about 700 students and 80 teachers and staff were on hand for the reveal.

“From what we understand and talking with FranklinCovey, we will be mentors to other schools that are working through the process,” explained McCann.

The honor choir from both schools sang a rendition of “This Little Light of Mine” at the ceremony.

“I have great staff, great kids, a great school. It’s a joy to go to work every day,” said Jason Bennett, principal at Bowmar Avenue Elementary School.

Since the program’s launch, more than 2,500 schools have adopted “Leader in Me” programs.