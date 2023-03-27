JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sleep is important for all of us, and getting enough sleep is a win in itself.

Health officials are bringing attention to a life changing screening for many patients to make sure we get enough sleep.

Dr. Bill Boteler suffered a heart attack in 2004. The traumatic experience from untreated sleep apnea pushed him to educate others on the importance of the common disorder that causes your airway to become blocked while you sleep.

“There are signs inside the mouth that dental hygienists see that until now, we really hadn’t connected the dots,” said Boteler, an associate professor with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) School of Dentistry.

At UMMC’s School of Dentistry, students kickstarting their first year get exposed on how to screen for sleep apnea. Dr. Boteler is leading the charge.

Future dental providers screen a number of patients at UMMC. They ask a number of questions to determine if patients have a sleep disorder, such as if they wake up gasping for air, if they’re drowsy when driving or have low energy levels.

The risks of untreated sleep apnea can lead to a number of complications if it goes undiagnosed.

“We probably have the highest rate of sleep apnea in the nation. It’s a Mississippi problem that we need to address,” said Boteler.

Studies show sleep apnea can impact those with diabetes. According to the Mayo Clinic, loud snoring can indicate a serious problem, but not everyone who has sleep apnea snores.

“Someone who’s not treated when they have sleep apnea, they’re two times more likely to have a heart attack. They’re two times more likely to have a stroke. They’re ten times more likely to have a car wreck,” said Boteler.

“If we’re going in there, we’re likely to see those signs where other clinicians aren’t. We’re providing quality, well-rounded care for the patient,” said Marlo Morris, a second-year dental student.

Once patients are screened for sleep apnea at UMMC’s School of Dentistry, the next step is referring the patient to a board certified sleep physician. A CPAP machine is a common treatment that delivers air through a tube into a mask while you sleep.

With times evolving, Boteler mentioned there are a number of other methods available to help you get a restful night’s sleep.

“Now, I won’t even take a nap without it,” said Boteler.

That personal experience for him is inspiring others the importance of getting a good night’s rest.

Boteler adds that if you’re no longer having dreams, sleep apnea could be the culprit, stressing the importance of signs in the mouth that makes dentistry a good place screen for sleep apnea.