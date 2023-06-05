JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Finding adequate care in the summer months for your child may be a struggle for some parents.

A partnership between the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is trying to make it easier to see a nurse or counselor.

Parents can call UMMC’s telehealth number 601-815-2020 to schedule an appointment for their child in need of care during the summer months.

Ebony Perryman’s son, C.J., attends Stone Elementary School in Wiggins. She said the free service is convenient for working parents like her.

“As a working parent, there’s always the stress of I have to take off, I have to take my doctor day off,” she said.

UMMC officials said this is the first summer that they’re providing the telehealth program to parents directly from the comfort of their home. The service is available for K-12 students enrolled in Mississippi’s public or charter schools. Students can be seen by the same provider as during the school year.

The program was fully funded by a grant from MDE. Medical care is available seven days a week from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The mental health program is available from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Parents or guardians must be present during the video visits that are by appointment only.