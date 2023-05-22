CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An up-and-coming author from Clinton released his first book at the age of 12. The process took a lot of time and dedication. Now, Corbin Hopkins wants to inspire others to go after what they want.

The book illustrates Hopkins’ life, fun anecdotes and life lessons.

“Corbin Goes to the Baseball Game” is the first book in a series called “Corbin’s Crusades.”

“It was a collective. Me, him and his mom just bouncing the idea together. We decided to make it ‘Corbin’s Crusades,'” explained his father, Calden Hopkins.

The young author is an honor roll student at Lovett Elementary in Clinton. He loves a game of a basketball, and it’s no surprise that he’s an avid reader.

“Some of my favorite authors are J.K. Rowling, Suzanne Collins and Jeff Kinney,” said Corbin.

“Corbin Goes to the Baseball Game” is an easy read of 24 pages, complete with colorful depictions of his life and his family.

The young author takes inspiration from his family. His father completed his own manuscript and she he could not be prouder of his son for paving his path to success.

The next book in the series will be called “Corbin Takes Flight.”

Readers can get their copy of Corbin’s book online at Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and Amazon.

He plans to publish 10 books, and the second book is anticipated to be out by the end of June.