Digital First: Vicksburg Native Talks About Second Year as New Orleans Saints Cheerleader

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Robert Johnson was born in Hazlehurst, but he went into the Delta before he became an entertainer. The Blues legend died at an early age, poisoned by a jealous husband, according to myth.

Johnson was buried in an unmarked grave, thought to be at Mount Zion Church. According to his death certificate, he is buried at simply Zion Church. But, there is no Zion Church near Greenwood, where he died.