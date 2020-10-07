Digital First: Voting in America with Millennials

Despite millennials and Gen Z having the largest voting power in the upcoming election, it remains to be seen whether or not they will turn out and exercise their power. Millennials (ages 24-39) make up 27 percent and Gen Z (ages 18-23) makes up 10 percent together, creating over one-third of the voting power.

Some of the younger members of the Gen Z are the latest group of Americans eligible to vote in a major election, however, other members of the group have been eligible to vote in local elections for at least five years. It’s been found that these generations often allow older generations to take control of elections, especially local elections.

In 2016, young people had a slight increase in their presidential election participation. Roughly 46 percent of young people voted compared to 45 percent in 2012.

