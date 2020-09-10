ABOUT OUR CHURCH:

Redeemer Church, PCA, is a multi-ethnic community of Christians committed to glorifying the Lord Jesus Christ and proclaiming the Good News of His Kingdom both in word and deed to the Broadmoor/Broadmeadow neighborhoods, the city of Jackson, and the world.

Meet our Pastor

Elbert McGowan, Jr.

"Pastor El" was born and raised in Jackson, MS. He attended Jim Hill High School and Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, AL, where he first met his wife, Karen. While in Jackson, Elbert had watched drugs ravage his family, but while in Cincinnati he watched the Lord bring healing, hope, and help to his family through the gospel witness of Trinity Church PCA. Seeing his family's conversion made him long for Jesus to save and change him as well.

Contact Pastor El at emcgowan@redeemerjackson.com