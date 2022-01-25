JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Century Club Charites announced their donation of a $1.5 million to Friends of Children’s Hospital on January 25, 2022.

The proceeds were from the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship hosted by the Century Club Charites. The check was presented to hospital at during a news conference on Tuesday.

Since Sanderson Farms, Inc. became the Title Sponsor in 2013, the tournament and Century Club Charities has contributed more than $14.7 million to Friends of Children’s Hospital and other Mississippi charities.

The donation will go toward completing the funding of the seven-story Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi.

“Today’s $1.5 million gift to Friends of Children’s Hospital for the benefit of Children’s of Mississippi, coupled with over $255,000 to other Mississippi charities, takes the 2021 total charitable impact of Century Club Charities to over $1,755,000 statewide. We are truly blessed to be able to do what we do for the children, families, dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff who provide miraculous care to our children, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” stated Pat Busby, President of Century Club Charities, Inc.