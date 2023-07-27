JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The C Spire Foundation and the Creekmore family donated $1 million to Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson. The gift helped fund the hospital’s expansion.

Representatives from the C Spire Foundation and members of the Creekmore family visited the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi. Some of the features of the expansion include private neonatal intensive care rooms, state-of-the-art clinics, and the C Spire Foundation Connector Hall.

“The Creekmore family and the C Spire Foundation are very pleased to be donating the gift of $1 million dollars to the Children’s Hospital,” said Jim Richmond, C Spire vice president of corporate communications and marketing. “As a Mississippian, I can say it is terrific to have such a superb medical facility dedicated to a healthier Mississippi and focused on the prevention and treatment of diseases that affect so many.”

C Spire is a privately owned telecommunications and technology company based in Mississippi.

The Sanderson Tower includes two floors of private NICU rooms where parents can stay with their babies as they grow, 32 private pediatric ICU rooms, a dozen surgical suites, specialty clinics for follow-up care, pediatric imaging and an adjacent parking garage with a covered walkway for convenience.