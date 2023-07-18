JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Suzan Thames was one of the supports of the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Mississippi when it was a dream.

She is still showing her support for the center by making a $1 million donation toward its renovation.

“This is in honor of Dr. Jeanette Pullen,” Thames said. “She is the real gift.”

The gift will create the Dr. D. Jeanette Pullen Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Research Laboratory and Office within the center. Pullen applauded Thames’ donation.

“Suzan was among those who were with us from the very beginning,” she said. “She saw the needs of our patients and their families firsthand, and I am so thankful she was among those working to raise the funds to build a center dedicated to pediatric hematology and oncology. She helped make our center possible and is still supporting it with generosity and enthusiasm.”

Pullen joined the UMMC pediatric faculty in 1969 as its first pediatric hematologist-oncologist. While leading the fight against pediatric cancer, Pullen’s primary research interest was in the classification and treatment of childhood acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) through her work in the national Pediatric Oncology Group (POG), and subsequently, the Children’s Oncology Group (COG).

More than $4 million has been raised for the renovations, which will update the 32-year-old center, nearly doubling the number of exam rooms to 14. The infusion room, where patients receive blood or medications by IV, will be larger with more privacy. The waiting area will have an interactive digital aquarium with “water” that will ripple when touched.

The renovations also include a collaborative space where University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) experts can exchange ideas and train the next generation of hematologists and oncologists.

To make a gift online in support of the renovation, visit umc.edu/CCRI-Give and designate your contribution to the Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Facility and Patient Care Fund.