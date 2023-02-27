JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi patients and their families will have the opportunity to share their stories during the 22nd annual Mississippi Miracles Radiothon.

On Thursday March 2, and Friday March 3, patients and their families and central Mississippi’s most familiar radio personalities will broadcast live from the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower during Mississippi Miracles Radiothon.

Broadcasting will start at 6:00 a.m. March 2 in the BankPlus Community Room of the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi and will continue until 6:00 p.m. After the 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. broadcasting day March 3, the Mississippi Miracles Radiothon total will be announced.

Thirteen Digio Strategies radio stations – Y101, Mix 98.7, U.S. 96, 93.5 The Legend and Blues 93.1 in Jackson; Vicksburg stations K Hits 104.5, River 101.3, 92.7 The Touch and 102.1 The Box; and 97 OKK, Q101, Kiss 104.1 and 95.1 The Beat of Meridian, will broadcast 12 hours each day. The combined 24 hours of live radio will spotlight Children’s of Mississippi patients and families as they share their medical journeys with listeners.

Listeners can call (601) 496-KIDS (5437), text GROW to 51555 or visit the radiothon webpage to donate.

Mississippi Miracles Radiothon has moved from a three-day format to two days this year.

Mississippi Miracles Radiothon listeners pledged $441,544 during the 2022 event. During the past 21 years, more than $7.54 million has been raised to purchase medical equipment as well as Items to bring comfort to patients and their families.