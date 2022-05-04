NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Health Department (MSDH) announced the second case of West Nile virus in Mississippi for 2022 was reported in Adams County on April 21.

The virus can cause flu-like symptoms in people who are bitten by infected mosquitoes, health experts said. It can progress to be more serious, leading to meningitis or encephalitis.

State health officials said residents should avoid mosquito bites by using a recommended mosquito repellent, those with up to 30% DEET; cover arms and legs with long sleeves and pants while outside and remove standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed.