OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A new human case of West Nile virus (WNV) was reported in Mississippi for 2022.

The third case in the state was reported in Oktibbeha County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The other two cases were reported in Adams and Hinds counties.

Health officials said Mississippi is approaching peak season for mosquitoes and WNV. According to MSDH, symptoms can be severe or deadly in some people, especially older adults.

Here are some ways that you can protect yourself from mosquitoes: