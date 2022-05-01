JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Heart disease affects many Mississippians. Most are unaware of their condition before visiting a doctor. One organization is working to bring awareness to the silent killer.

The Jackson Division of the American Heart Association (AHA) hosted the 44th annual Heart Ball. People visited the Country Club of Jackson dressed to impress and to help raise money for an issue that affects people statewide.

“Heart health is important to everybody. Just about everyone has had a loved one that’s been impacted by heart health. The AHA is really emphasizing prevention. They are also emphasizing research wo that when there is a heart event, the best care can be provided,” said one guest.

The Heart Ball featured cocktail hour, allowing guests the chance to review the items included in the silent auction. This was followed by a dinner then a live auction. The money raised will help fund critical scientific research on improving heart health.

“First of all, it’s good exposure. I think it’s really big that we see a lot of things on the national level. It’s really good to see things on a state level that we really do participate in helping the nonprofit survive. So we can be a bloodline to them. Especially so they can give money back to that area and people who really need it the most,” said another guest.

With heart disease and other heart-related issues affecting Mississippians, supporters of the Heart Ball united with a common goal in mind.

“There are a lot of Mississippians, unfortunately, who suffer from heart disease. We suffer from being number one for obesity and high obesity rates. This is just an important event to be a part of,” said one guest.

The AHA is hoping to raise enough money from the event to continue its heart disease research.

After 44 years, those attending the Heart Ball said the event is vital for the betterment of Mississippians because it provides information and heart health resources.