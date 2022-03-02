JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National African American Male Wellness Agency will host the wellness Walk/Run 5K and offer free health screenings to participants in Jackson.

The goal of the run is to raise awareness for preventable health diseases. Registered participants will receive free health screenings for diabetes, BMI, prostate cancer, HIV/AIDS, glucose and more.

The event is free and offers a children’s play area, food, shopping vendors and community health partners for the community to meet. The honorary chairman is Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

The event will start at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the Russell C. Davis Planetarium at 201 East Pascagoula Street in Jackson.