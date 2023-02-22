JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Spring is just around the corner in Mississippi, and with the season comes seasonal allergies.

Doctors at the Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic said they’re prepared to see more patients this year.

“What happened in the fall of 2022 was masks were coming off, and children were suddenly sick again. We had a very early and aggressive RSV season, then coronavirus season, then flu season when all the respiratory viruses really hit hard,” said Allergist Joshua Phillip.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), allergies affect as many as 60 million Americans a year. Sneezing, coughing, and a sore throat are a few symptoms that many people are likely to experience as warmer weather approaches.

“There are some studies showing that we have about a 20 day earlier start with pollen season compared to 30 years ago. Pollen season is lasting about 10 days longer and we’re having about a 20 percent increase in pollen levels compared to what we were seeing 30 years ago,” stated Phillip.

If you are preparing to do yard work such as gardening, you may want to take extra precaution with the amount of time you spend outside.

Doctors said over the counter medicines and nasal sprays should provide some relief. If symptoms worsen, patients should consult with a professional.