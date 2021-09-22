AMA Report: Mississippi decreases in opioid prescribing, increases in drug overdose, deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Medical Association (AMA) issued a report on Thursday showing a 44.4 percent decrease in opioid prescribing nationwide in the past decade.

To address this continuing epidemic, the Mississippi State Medical Association and the AMA are urging policymakers to join physicians to reduce mortality and improve patient outcomes by removing barriers to evidence-based care.

The report shows that overdose and deaths are spiking even as physicians have greatly increased the use of prescription drug monitoring programs (PDMPs), which are electronic databases that track controlled substance prescriptions and help identify patients who may be receiving multiple prescriptions from multiple prescribers. The report shows that physicians and others used state PDMPs more than 910 million times in 2020.

According to the report, Mississippi continues to see increases in overdose mainly due to illicit fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, methamphetamine and cocaine. In addition, state public health, media and other reports compiled by the AMA show that the drug-related overdose and death have worsened in Mississippi and nationally.

In Mississippi, opioid prescriptions (RX report) have decreased by 44.3 percent between 2011-2020, including a 4.8 percent decrease from 2019-2020. Along with the sharp decreases in opioid prescriptions, new AMA data also show that physicians and other healthcare professionals used the state PDMP more than 910,000,000 times in 2020.