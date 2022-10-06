JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The month of October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The purpose of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is to raise awareness for woman globally on the importance of breast cancer awareness. The goal is to always get more people involved, as well as to educate women and honor those who may have been impacted.

Cancer-related organizations, like the American Cancer Society (ACS) in Mississippi, believes in raising awareness about breast cancer year-round.

According to Jennifer Bennett, executive director of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Oklahoma ACS, new case study shows that more than 287,000 women in the United States will experience breast cancer, and more than 2,700 men will experience breast cancer.

In the state of Mississippi, 4,950 women will experience breast cancer, and 640 of those women will possibly pass away from the disease.

“When you think about it, that’s a lot of women,” said Bennett. “We want to get the proper resources out to those that need it so that they know that they are supported.”

Bennett said the ACS has a program strictly for breast cancer patients called ‘Reach to Recovery’ where patients are able to connect with someone and guide patients through the process.

According to Bennett, the ACS plans to do some major events throughout the month, such as the Breast Cancer Walk and a Halloween Party to help raise awareness about breast cancer.

“We’re just super excited to spread the awareness and just being able to support,” said Bennett.

To volunteer or donate to the American Cancer Society, click here.