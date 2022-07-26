JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Cancer Society’s Hope Ball will take place on August 20, in support of the Gertrude C. Ford Hope Lodge in Jackson. The Hope Lodge of Jackson provides free housing for cancer patients to stay as they undergo treatment. It has been open since 2019.

The goal of the American Cancer Society is to save lives by helping people stay well and get well, by finding cures, and by fighting back against cancer.

“As someone, who’s lived in the Jackson area for years, I really was not aware of the Hope Lodge and what it did for patients and our community until about two years ago. I was asked by a colleague and a friend to join as a volunteer on this committee for this event, and after really learning about its mission, I became really passionate about what it does for our community and how it gives back in a really tangible hands-on way,” explained Mindi Kern, public relations chair for the American Cancer Society’s Hope Ball.

This will be the second year for the Hope Ball.

“It’s a big gala type of event, you know, great food and music and auction items, and last year, we were thrilled to raise over $850,000 for the Hope Lodge, and this year, we hope to surpass that goal,” said Kern.

Businesses and sponsors are coming together to make the event possible, and survivors and caretakers will also be in attendance.

“It’s powerful to see and to hear their stories when you have something that’s such an asset to our community, and something we just want to help more people know about, and let people know that it’s an option. If you or yourself or a family member are going through treatment, there is a great home away from home that is totally free to stay at. It is something that is really benefited many many patients undergoing treatment right here in our city,” said Kern.

The theme this year is Great Gatsby and Old-School. There will be several auction items that have been donated, and live music and food will be made available. All proceeds will go towards benefitting the Hope Lodge.

The event will start at 6:00 p.m.