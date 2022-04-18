FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Red Cross began National Volunteer Week on Monday, April 18, 2022, in the Northeast and Southeast regions of Mississippi to recognize their volunteers.

For the past few weeks, Mississippi has been hit by tornadoes. Leaders at the American Red Cross wanted to do something special to show how much they care about their volunteers.

More than 30 volunteers offered to give more time into helping families in the community to receive the support that they needed through these traumatic times.

“They’re exhausted, but we’re saying thank you and appreciate the ones that helped us out,” said Annette Rowland, Regional Director of Communications and Marketing.

Volunteers were recognized through Monday’s event for the hard work and dedication that they put forth into helping many families across the state.

These volunteers also had the opportunity to fellowship with other volunteers from other regions and chapters.

“It’s nothing but so amazing to me,” said Rowland. “With so much going on with their own families, they are always on the go to help.”

The American Red Cross in the Southwest Mississippi region will begin their festivities for their volunteers on Wednesday.

For more information on becoming a volunteer for American Red Cross, click here.