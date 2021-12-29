AMR provides safety tips for New Year’s Eve celebrations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Medical Response (AMR) is offering safety tips for Mississippians celebrating ahead of New Year’s Eve.

“We want people to enjoy the holiday season, but we also want to remind them that a sprightly celebration isn’t without risk,” said Jim Pollard, AMR spokesperson. “While people need to make preparations for safe and sober transportation, they also need to consider community spread of COVID-19.”

AMR is advising the following:

Schedule a virtual party. In-person gatherings with family or friends from different households pose a big risk. Instead, host a celebratory gathering online.

Host a household celebration. Rather than inviting guests to your home, invite those in your household to join in on the fun. Dress up in festive clothing and cook a holiday-themed meal together.

Protect those not eligible for vaccination. Young children and select groups are not eligible for vaccination due to their age or underlying health conditions. Protect friends or family members in these groups by getting vaccinated and using precaution when inviting guests to your home.

Evaluate the risk. If you or a member of your family are not yet vaccinated, or you have children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, you should reconsider hosting a gathering. Also, reconsider your plans if you reside in an area currently experiencing a surge in cases, will be traveling to a high-risk community, or have invited guests from a high-risk community.

If you do decide to invite guests to your holiday gathering, AMR recommends taking as many precautions as possible.

Remember alternative beverages. For guests who may not want to indulge or for designated drivers, remind them to bring their own non-alcoholic beverage options.

Keep your guests safe. If anyone has overindulged, make sure they have a safe ride home.

Report drunk drivers. If you suspect someone on the road could be drunk, call 911 immediately.

Don’t let friends drive drunk. If one of your friends has had too much to drink, don’t let them get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help to find them a safe ride home.

Limit the number of attendees. By keeping your guest list small, you allow people to maintain 6 feet of social distance. Also, consider the habits of those you are inviting. Individuals who do not consistently adhere to social distancing guidelines, mask use, handwashing and other preventative behaviors pose a greater risk to you and your family.

For more information on holiday safety, visit here.