JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new partnership is working to bring innovative help and research to medical marijuana patients in Mississippi.

The University of Mississippi, the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance and the ReLeaf App are working to streamline people’s medical cannabis usage according to their medical needs.

The ReLeaf App will connect symptoms and then provided catered scientific research to patients helping them determine specific dosage and medical cannabis strains to elevate their symptoms.

MCPA Founder Angie Calhoun said this program is HIPPA compliant, so people can get the help they need without worrying about their information being leaked.

“When you’re in the app, and you’ll be able to say, well, ‘I used X, Y, Z brand for this debilitating medical condition,’ and then we’ll be able to gather the data which you’ll be able to tell us. ‘Well, yes, it did work for me. Well, ah, no it didn’t.’ And you can you know, there’s just a host of questions that we can ask from our patients in that data. And then once that data is collected, we’ll have it analyzed in over time, really within a 90-day period or so, we’ll have legitimate data that will help our patients now and, in the future,” said Calhoun.

Adding this type of innovate program will eliminate wasted money through trial and error when finding what work for them.