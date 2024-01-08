JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Medically underserved Mississippians in need of free dental treatment can apply for services available during Dental Mission Week at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) School of Dentistry.

Dental Mission Week, set for January 29 through February 1, 2024, seeks to raise awareness of issues related to access to dental care and to provide free dental care for vulnerable populations that include uninsured minor children and adults, including military veterans.

Free services provided are cleanings, extractions, fillings, root canals for front teeth only, oral cancer screening and oral hygiene education. Those selected for treatment will be contacted by the School of Dentistry to schedule an appointment.

“Dental Mission Week is just one way the School of Dentistry can express its compassion for life, love and humanity for others,” said Melody Longino, the school’s manager of ambulatory operations and Dental Mission Week coordinator.

The application deadline is January 12. Download an application here. Applications are also available at the School of Dentistry or from a local Veterans Affairs facility liaison.

Applications must be mailed to UMMC School of Dentistry, 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39215 including a working phone number and signatures where indicated. The School of Dentistry will not accept applications that are emailed or faxed.