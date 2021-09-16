April P. Carson named new director of Jackson Heart Study

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), has announced April P. Carson, Ph.D., as the new director of the Jackson Heart Study (JHS).

April P. Carson, Ph.D. (Courtesy of the Jackson Heart Study)

Carson, an associate professor of epidemiology and associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) School of Public Health, will succeed Adolfo Correa, M.D., Ph.D., who served as JHS director since 2016.

As an epidemiologist at UAB, she has worked to identify and address the root causes of disparities associated with diabetes and cardiovascular disease. She also has been actively engaged in the NHLBI-funded Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study, which looks at the factors that contribute to the development of cardiovascular disease over adulthood in African Americans and non-Hispanic white Americans. Carson served as a member of the study’s Publications and Presentations Committee and Laboratory Committee. She also served as chair of its New Investigators Committee, where she guided study operations, provided scientific expertise, and played a pivotal role in integrating early-career scientists into the study.

Carson will start her new position on September 20, 2021.