JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a study from Diabetes Care, the number of young people under age 20 with diabetes in the United States is likely to increase more in the future.

Researchers forecasted a growing number of people under age 20 being newly diagnosed with diabetes between 2017–2060.

Type 1 diabetes remains more common in U.S. youth, but type 2 diabetes has substantially increased among young people over the last two decades. A total of 526,000 young people may have diabetes (including both type 1 and type 2 diabetes) by 2060. Comparatively, 213,000 young people in the United States had diabetes in 2017.

This expected upward trend may lead to as many as 220,000 young people having type 2 diabetes in 2060, which is a nearly 700% increase. The number of young people with type 1 diabetes could increase by as much as 65% in the next 40 years.

Center for Disease Control Acting Principal Deputy Director Debra Houry shares that the COVID-19 pandemic underscored how critically important it is to address chronic diseases like diabetes.

“This study further highlights the importance of continuing efforts to prevent and manage chronic diseases, not only for our current population but also for generations to come,” said Houry.

There could be several explanations for the rise in type 2 diabetes, including the increasing prevalence of childhood obesity. The presence of diabetes in people of childbearing age might be another important factor, because maternal diabetes increases risk of diabetes in children.

More information about type 2 diabetes can be found on the CDC’s website.