JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Each August, the Mississippi Breastfeeding Coalition highlights programming to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month in the state, and this year is no different. 

In Mississippi, women can breastfeed publicly, but organizations like MBC seek to destigmatize breastfeeding and provide resources for healthcare providers and the public. 

According to Forrest Health, breast milk contains nutrients and antibodies for babies’ growth. Breastfeeding babies experience fewer ear infections, urinary tract infections, allergies, and illnesses requiring hospitalization than babies given formula. 

Below are upcoming events advertised by MBC:

Forrest Health has specially trained lactation counselors. They can be reached by phone from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily at 601-288-3763. WIC breastfeeding support and resources are accessible here