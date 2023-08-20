Young mother, holding her toddler boy, breastfeeding him at home, sunny living room (Source: Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Each August, the Mississippi Breastfeeding Coalition highlights programming to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month in the state, and this year is no different.

In Mississippi, women can breastfeed publicly, but organizations like MBC seek to destigmatize breastfeeding and provide resources for healthcare providers and the public.

According to Forrest Health, breast milk contains nutrients and antibodies for babies’ growth. Breastfeeding babies experience fewer ear infections, urinary tract infections, allergies, and illnesses requiring hospitalization than babies given formula.

Below are upcoming events advertised by MBC:

August 23, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. National Institute for Children’s Health Quality Webinar: “Their stories are so powerful”: Community based approaches to infant safe sleep and breastfeeding promotion. Register at https://nichq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NZg0HYMmQ4OQ90_AZrF9Wg#/registration

August 29, 12:00 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. United States Department of Agriculture Women, Infants, and Children Breastfeeding Support Campaign Webinar: Learn Together. Grow Together. Day 1. Register at https://wicworks.fns.usda.gov/resources/wic-breastfeeding-support-campaign-webinar

August 30, 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. USDA WIC Breastfeeding Support Campaign Webinar: Learn Together. Grow Together. Day 2. Register at https://wicworks.fns.usda.gov/resources/wic-breastfeeding-support-campaign-webinar

Mother’s Milk Bank of Mississippi 5K is September 23, 2023. Register at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/74514/ 2023-pacing-for-preemies-milk-run-5k

Forrest Health has specially trained lactation counselors. They can be reached by phone from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily at 601-288-3763. WIC breastfeeding support and resources are accessible here.