JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – April is Autism Awareness Month. The Mississippi Early Childhood Inclusion Center (MECIC) will host Autism Screening Day on Monday, April 25.

Parents can have their child screened for autism for free. The screenings will be available in Hinds, Lamar, Lee, Leflore, Pike and Harrison counties.

Appointments can be made between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Parents can call (601)-266-4745 or email chandra.harper@usm.edu to make an appointment.