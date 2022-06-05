JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Startling new numbers have come out concerning the baby formula shortage in the United States. Mississippi is one of ten states where more than 90% of the state’s formula is out of stock.

It comes with a potential lifeline on the horizon. The Abbott plant that’s been closed for months due to a recall is now reopening. That’s not an immediate fix, though. The plant will initially produce formula for healthcare providers, not for store shelves. The first batches won’t be ready for weeks. That means the current shortages will continue. The single plant accounts for more than 20% of the country’s formula.

The country’s inspector general is now investigating the FDA, taking a close look at their actions leading up to the Abbott plant closure and recall.