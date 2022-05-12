JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The nationwide baby formula shortage continues to worsen, and it’s sending parents in a panic to find baby formula.

The hunt for the product worsens as stores cannot seem to keep formula in stock. Officials said the ongoing shortage of infant formula is tied to a recall, inflation, and supply chain problems.

In Jackson, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson sympathized with parents and caregivers. He said it could take months before parents see some relief.

“I encourage people, when you can buy it, buy enough. Don’t raid the shelves. Carnation milk and other ways, I think families are going to have to get creative if they can’t find that baby formula. Families are going to get through it.”

Experts advised against making your own formula at home. They also said parents should consult with their pediatrician to address their infant’s particular needs.

In the meantime, House Republicans are calling for swift action from the Biden Administration to address the nationwide shortage of baby formula.