JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders with the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) will host the Back2School Health and Wellness Fest 2022 from July 18 to 29.

Get a head start on the new school year while a variety of local providers offer health and wellness resources for children and families including:

School physicals

Vaccines

Dental Screenings

Raffles

Giveaways and more

Services will be available at all JHCHC locations. The fest will be held Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Night clinic will only be available at JHCHC main clinic Tuesday through Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

All insurances are accepted and sliding fee scale payments are available for anyone without insurance.

Call (601)-362-5321 to schedule an appointment.